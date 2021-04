Local sports schedule: Friday, April 16

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Brookwood vs. Royall at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Sparta at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Kewaunee at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Central at Eau Claire North (Carson Park), 7 p.m.; Bangor vs. Riverdale at Mauston, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL: Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.; Caledonia at P-E-M, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Three Rivers—Dover-Eyota at La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.; P-E-M at Caledonia/Spring Grove, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Three Rivers—Wabasha-Kellogg at Caledonia at Ma Cal Grove CC, 4:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Fillmore Central at Harmony GC, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Three Rivers—Wabasha-Kellogg at Caledonia at Ma Cal Grove CC, 4:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Fillmore Central at Harmony GC, 4:30 p.m.

