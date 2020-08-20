 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Friday, Aug. 21
Local sports schedule: Friday, Aug. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Scramble at The Grove (Cochrane, Wis.), 9 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Viroqua at Holmen, 10 a.m.; Aquinas vs. Onalaska Luther at Parkridge Courts, 1 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS: La Crosse Loggers at Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 6:35 p.m.

Track Flashback: An upcoming series

