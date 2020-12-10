Local sports schedule: Friday, Dec. 11

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Dairyland—Whitehall at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 5:45 p.m. Nonconference—Adams-Friendship at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.; Viroqua at Cashton, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska Luther at Viroqua, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Tomah at Waupun, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Fond du Lac, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Royall, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Stratford at Tomah, 6 p.m.
