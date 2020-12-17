 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Ridge and Valley—De Soto at La Farge, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Mauston at Tomah, 7:15 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coulee—Viroqua at Westby, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Bangor, 7:15 p.m.; Cashton at Hillsboro, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Brookwood at Coulee Christian, 6 p.m.; Mondovi at Blair-Taylor, 6:30 p.m.; Portage at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.; Arcadia at Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.; Tomah at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Reedsburg, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Tomah/Sparta at Barron, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—De Soto at Pecatonica, 7 p.m.

