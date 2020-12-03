Local sports schedule: Friday, Dec. 4

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Cashton at Independence, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dairyland—Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 5:45 p.m. Nonconference—North Crawford at Viroqua, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING: Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; New Lisbon at Cashton, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Menomonie at Tomah, 7 p.m.
