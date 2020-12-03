 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Friday, Dec. 4
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Friday, Dec. 4

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Cashton at Independence, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dairyland—Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 5:45 p.m. Nonconference—North Crawford at Viroqua, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING: Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; New Lisbon at Cashton, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Menomonie at Tomah, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News