Local sports schedule: Friday, Dec. 9

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Tomah at Holmen, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Westby, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Arcadia, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Wonewoc-Center at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; Bangor at Necedah, 7 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston, 6 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Logan at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Central at Aquinas, 7:15 p.m.; Holmen at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Logan at Sparta, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Adams-Friendship at Tomah, 7:15 p.m.
People are also reading…
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Tomah/Sparta at Waupun, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Sun Prairie West at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Three Rivers—Caledonia co-op at Wabasha-Kellogg Triangular, 3 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah Triangular, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Doane, 6 p.m.