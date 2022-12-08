Local sports schedule: Friday, Dec. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Tomah at Holmen, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Westby, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Arcadia, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Wonewoc-Center at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; Bangor at Necedah, 7 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston, 6 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Logan at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.