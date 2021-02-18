Local sports schedule: Friday, Feb. 19

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 1: Eau Claire North at Central, 7 p.m. Division 2: Black River Falls at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Tomah, 7 p.m. Division 3: Mondovi at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at New Glarus, 7 p.m. Division 4: Melrose-Mindoro at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Cashton at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Plum City/Elmwood at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse, 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.