Local sports schedule: Friday, Feb. 19
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Friday, Feb. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 1: Eau Claire North at Central, 7 p.m. Division 2: Black River Falls at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Tomah, 7 p.m. Division 3: Mondovi at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at New Glarus, 7 p.m. Division 4: Melrose-Mindoro at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Cashton at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Plum City/Elmwood at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse, 6 p.m.

