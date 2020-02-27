You are the owner of this article.
Local sports schedule: Friday, February 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 2: Logan at Central, 7 p.m.; Medford at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Holmen at New Richmond, 7 p.m. Division 3: G-E-T at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Ellsworth at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Westby at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m. Division 4: Darlington at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.; Belleville at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m. Division 5: Plum City/Elmwood at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Royall at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Cashton, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAA individual state meet at the Kohl Center; MSHSL state meet at Xcel Energy Center.

COLLEGE

WRESTLING: UW-La Crosse at NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional (Minneapolis).

