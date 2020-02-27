Local sports schedule: Friday, February 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 2: Logan at Central, 7 p.m.; Medford at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Holmen at New Richmond, 7 p.m. Division 3: G-E-T at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Ellsworth at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Westby at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m. Division 4: Darlington at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.; Belleville at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m. Division 5: Plum City/Elmwood at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Royall at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Cashton, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: WIAA individual state meet at the Kohl Center; MSHSL state meet at Xcel Energy Center.
COLLEGE
WRESTLING: UW-La Crosse at NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional (Minneapolis).
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
