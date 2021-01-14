 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Friday, Jan. 15, 2021
WHAT'S ON TAP

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Tomah at Central, 7:15 p.m.; Holmen at Sparta, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Viroqua at West Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at Black River Falls, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Necedah, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at North Crawford, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Westby at Mauston, 7 p.m.; Logan at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Cashton at Wisconsin Dells, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Holmen at Sparta, 5:45 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Westby, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Independence at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Reedsburg at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Logan, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Baldwin-Woodville vs. West Salem/Bangor at West Salem, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Fond du Lac at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Tomah quadrangular, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State (N.D.), 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State (N.D.), 5:30 p.m.

