Local sports schedule: Friday, Jan. 8
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Onalaska at Holmen (at the middle school), 7:15 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.; Black River Falls at Westby, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Royall at Coulee Christian, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at La Farge, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Cashton, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Onalaska at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.; Tomah at Aquinas, 7:30 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at Black River Falls, 6 p.m.; Viroqua at Onalaska Luther, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Wonewoc-Center, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 7 p.m.; Cashton at New Lisbon, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Seneca at De Soto, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Tomah/Sparta vs. West Salem/Bangor at West Salem, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Eau Claire at Onalaska co-op, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Prairie du Chien quadrangular, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Presentation College at Viterbo, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Presentation College at Viterbo, 5:30 p.m.

