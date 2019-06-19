{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEGION

C-FC at Holmen, 5 p.m.; La Crosse Post 52 at Sparta (2), 5:30 p.m.; West Salem at Black River Falls, 6 p.m.; Stoddard at Viroqua, 7 p.m.; Holmen at La Crescent

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Duluth at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.