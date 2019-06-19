BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
C-FC at Holmen, 5 p.m.; La Crosse Post 52 at Sparta (2), 5:30 p.m.; West Salem at Black River Falls, 6 p.m.; Stoddard at Viroqua, 7 p.m.; Holmen at La Crescent
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Duluth at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
C-FC at Holmen, 5 p.m.; La Crosse Post 52 at Sparta (2), 5:30 p.m.; West Salem at Black River Falls, 6 p.m.; Stoddard at Viroqua, 7 p.m.; Holmen at La Crescent
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Duluth at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Assistant Sports Editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.