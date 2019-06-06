{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL: WIAA state tournament at Goodman Diamond, Madison—Division 5 semifinal: Blair-Taylor vs. Gilman, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION

Viroqua at Onalaska (2), 4 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bismarck at La Crosse, 7:05 p.m.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.