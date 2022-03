Local sports schedule: Friday, March 4

BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regionals—Division 2: New Richmond at Central, 7 p.m.; Menomonie at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Holmen at River Falls, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Rice Lake, 7 p.m. Division 3: Westby at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m. Division 4: Aquinas at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m. Division 5: Loyal at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.