Local sports schedule: Friday, March 6, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 2: Menomonie at Central, 7 p.m.; Holmen at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; River Falls at Tomah, 7 p.m. Division 3: Black River Falls at West Salem, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Mauston, 7 p.m.; Westby at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7 p.m. Division 4: Mondovi at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Aquinas at Eau Claire Regis, 7 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Durand, 7 p.m. Division 5: Plum City/Elmwood at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Hillsboro at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
BOYS HOCKEY: WIAA state tournament at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison.
GIRLS HOCKEY: WIAA state tournament at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison.
GYMNASTICS: WIAA state tournament (team), at Wisconsin Rapids, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING: WIAA team state tournament at UW Field House, Madison—Division 1 quarterfinal: Holmen vs. Hartland Arrowhead, 5:30 p.m.; semifinals follow.