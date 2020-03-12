You are the owner of this article.
Local sports schedule: Friday, March 13, 2020

COLLEGE

BASEBALL Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Cornell (Iowa) at Auburndale, Fla., 11:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. St. Catherine (Minn.) at St. Paul, noon.

