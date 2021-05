Local sports schedule: Friday, May 7

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Necedah at Cashton, 7 p.m.; New Lisbon at Brookwood, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL: MVC—Tomah vs. Onalaska at Onalaska Legion, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Holmen, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Pepin/Alma at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Independence/Gilmanton, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at Caledonia (2), 4 p.m. Nonconference—Nekoosa at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Logan at Adams-Friendship, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC—Aquinas at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska vs. Central at Shelby, 5:30 p.m. Dairyland—Pepin/Alma at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Independence/Gilmanton, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Sparta at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m.; North Crawford vs. Prairie du Chien at Eastman, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Skyline GC, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Invitational at Zumbrota GC, noon.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Eau Claire Regis vs. Aquinas at FFK, 5 p.m.; Onalaska at D.C. Everest Invitational, 5 p.m.