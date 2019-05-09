HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Coulee—West Salem at Westby, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire Immanuel, 4:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Sparta at Viroqua, 5 p.m.; Tomah at Black River Falls, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at Whitehall, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: MVC—Sparta at Tomah, 5 p.m. Coulee—Viroqua at Westby, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire Immanuel (2), 4:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum, 5 p.m. SWC—Lanacster at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m.; Caledonia/Spring Grove at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—G-E-T at Holmen (2), 4 p.m.; Central at Wisconsin Rapids (2), 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Three Rivers—La Crescent at Lewiston-Altura (Ferndale CC), 4:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Fillmore Central (Harmony GC), 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Central, Holmen, Tomah, Coulee Christian at Reedsburg Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Three Rivers—La Crescent at Lewiston-Altura (Ferndale CC), 4:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Fillmore Central (Harmony GC), 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Holmen, Onalaska, Tomah at D.C. Everest Invitational, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: MVC—Logan at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem at Mauston, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsburg at Viroqua, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Brookwood, Cashton, Prairie du Chien, De Soto at Boscobel Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: WIAC tournament at Whitewater—UW-La Crosse vs. UW-Platteville, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL: NCAA Division III regional at Pella, Iowa—UW-La Crosse vs. College of Saint Benedict (Minn.), 2 p.m.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: UW-La Crosse at North Central College (Ill.) Keeler Invitational, 11 a.m.; UW-La Crosse at UW-La Crosse Eagle Open; Viterbo at NSAA Championships
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: UW-La Crosse at UW-La Crosse Eagle Open, 3 p.m.