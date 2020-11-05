 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Friday, Nov. 6
HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): Dairyland—Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro; Blair-Taylor at Independence/Gilmanton. Nonconference—Potosi/Cassville at Onalaska Luther, 6 p.m; Aquinas at Tomah; Grand Meadow at Houston.

