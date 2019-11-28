You are the owner of this article.
Local sports schedule: Friday, November 29, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Holmen at Wisconsin Dells, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Aquinas vs. Eastview at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op vs. Marshfield at Tomah, 7 p.m.

