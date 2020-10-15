 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
WHAT'S ON TAP

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Tomah at West Salem. Dairyland—Independence/Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro; Blair-Taylor vs. Pepin/Alma at Pepin. Nonconference—Aquinas at Westby; Hillsboro at De Soto; Onalaska at St. Croix Central.

VOLLEYBALL: Coulee—Arcadia at G-E-T, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Black River Falls at Mauston, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: WIAA state tournament—Division 1 at Lake Geneva; Division 2 at Kohler.

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. Bacone College (Okla.) at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

