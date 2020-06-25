You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local sports schedule: June 26, 2020
WHAT’S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: June 26, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at MFL/Mar-Mac (2), 5:30 p.m.

AMATEUR BASEBALL: Nonleague—Winona at Sparta Miller, 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Track Flashback: An upcoming series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News