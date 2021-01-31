 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Monday, Feb. 1
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Monday, Feb. 1

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Royall, 7 p.m.; New Lisbon at Cashton, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Seneca, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem at Mauston, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Logan at Holmen, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Viroqua, 7:15 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Whitehall at Blair-Taylor, 6:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Verona at Central, 7:15 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News