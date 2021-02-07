Local sports schedule: Monday, Feb. 8

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Tomah at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at Onalaska Luther, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Cashton, 7:15 p.m.; Brookwood at New Lisbon, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro,7:15 p.m.; Augusta at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 6 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at Tomah, 6 p.m. Coulee—Conference meet at West Salem, 6 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 6 p.m.