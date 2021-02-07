 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Monday, Feb. 8
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Monday, Feb. 8

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Tomah at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at Onalaska Luther, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Cashton, 7:15 p.m.; Brookwood at New Lisbon, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro,7:15 p.m.; Augusta at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at Tomah, 6 p.m. Coulee—Conference meet at West Salem, 6 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News