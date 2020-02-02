Local sports schedule: Monday, February 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Brookwood at Kickapoo; Rushford-Peterson at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Central; Logan at Onalaska. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta; Blair-Taylor at Gilmanton. Nonconference—G-E-T at Holmen; Lewiston-Altura at Onalaska Luther; Mondovi at West Salem; Arcadia at Altoona; Spring Grove at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Assistant Sports Editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.
