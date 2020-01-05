You are the owner of this article.
Local sports schedule: Monday, January 6, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Bangor at Onalaska Luther; Brookwood at Coulee Christian; Osseo-Fairchild at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Ridge and Valley—De Soto at La Farge. Nonconference—Blair-Taylor at G-E-T; La Crescent-Hokah at Mabel-Canton; St. Charles at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Coulee—West Salem co-op at Westby, 6:30 p.m.

