Local sports schedule: Monday, June 14

SOFTBALL: WIAA regionals—Division 1 semifinals: Central at DeForest, 4 p.m.; Onalaska vs. Holmen at Viking Elementary, 5 p.m. Division 2 semifinals: Ellsworth at Black River Falls; Logan at Altoona; West Salem at Baldwin-Woodville. Division 3 semifinals: Arcadia at Westby; Platteville at Prairie du Chien; Greenwood/Loyal at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Viroqua at Dodgeville Division 4 semifinals: Wild Rose at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Cashton, 5 p.m.; Durand at Blair-Taylor; Brookwood at Horicon. Division 5: New Lisbon vs. De Soto at Stoddard.