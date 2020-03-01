Local sports schedule: Monday, March 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
BOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL sections—1AA at Rochester Mayo Civic Arena: Caledonia vs. Rochester Lourdes, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. College of St. Scholastica (Minn.) at U.S. Bank Stadium (2), 9 a.m.
Want to see more local sports coverage like this?
Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily!
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today