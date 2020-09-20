 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Monday, September 21
Local sports schedule: Monday, September 21

MONDAYHIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Ridge and Valley—De Soto at North Crawford, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Platteville, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Richland Center at Viroqua, 7 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: MVC—Championship at Viroqua Hills GC, 9 a.m. Coulee—Conference meet at Skyline GC, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Sparta at Black River Falls, 4 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.; Tomah at Portage, 4:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Baraboo at Tomah, 7 p.m.

