Local sports schedule: Monday, September 21

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
MONDAYHIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Ridge and Valley—De Soto at North Crawford, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Platteville, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Richland Center at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: MVC—Championship at Viroqua Hills GC, 9 a.m. Coulee—Conference meet at Skyline GC, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Sparta at Black River Falls, 4 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.; Tomah at Portage, 4:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Baraboo at Tomah, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.