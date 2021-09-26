Local sports schedule: Monday, September 27

HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Conference tournament at Green Island Courts, 9 a.m. Nonconference—Onalaska Luther at Eau Claire Regis, 5 p.m.
The Central girls tennis team put the finishing touch on an unbeaten MVC dual season with a 6-1 win over Logan, Holmen's volleyball team remained undefeated with a sweep of Onalaska, and Onalaska's first-place boys soccer team took care of Holmen.
ELROY, Wis. -- The Bangor High School volleyball team won its fourth straight match by beating Royall 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 in a Scenic B…
The games keep getting bigger for the Aquinas High School football team, but coach Tom Lee and his players wouldn’t have it any other way.
Elsewhere, Arcadia volleyball upset Black River Falls in five sets.
Behind their three doubles teams, the RiverHawks capped an unbeaten MVC regular season with a win over Logan on Tuesday.
The bigger schools in the Coulee Region haven't made an appearance in the WIAA state tournament since 1996, and ending that drought is the clear goal for this team. If it’s not, it should be.
The Blugolds were sound in all three phases en route to a 45-14 victory.
ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team wanted to run the ball on Friday night.
WEST SALEM — The Onalaska High school football team did plenty of things well enough to become the first this season to beat West Salem on Friday.
