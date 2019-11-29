Local sports schedule: November 30, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Bangor at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Prairie du Chien at Crestwood (Iowa), 12;30 p.m.; Bangor at West Salem, 1 p.m.; Aquinas vs. DeLaSalle at St. Thomas, 3:45 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Crestwood, 6 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Pine Island, 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, noon; Onalaska co-op at Reedsburg, 1 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah vs. Marshfield vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 4 p.m.; Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op vs. Middleton at Madison Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Wartburg (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Holiday Inn Express Thanksgiving Classic at UW-La Crosse—New Jersey City vs. UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m.