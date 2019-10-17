HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Tomah at Logan; Holmen at Onalaska; Central at West Salem. SWAL—Onalaska Luther vs. Aquinas at UW-L. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Cashton. South Central—Adams-Friendship at G-E-T; Wisconsin Dells at Black River Falls. SWC—Westby at Viroqua; Richland Center at Arcadia; Prairie du Chien at Platteville. Dairyland—Pepin/Alma at Blair-Taylor; Melrose-Mindoro at Independence/Gilmanton. Nonconference—Highland at Brookwood; Kenosha Christian Life at De Soto; Sparta at Marshfield.
COLLEGEVOLLEYBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.) University, 7 p.m.