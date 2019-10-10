HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska vs. Central at UW-L; Sparta at Holmen; West Salem at Tomah. SWAL—Aquinas at Lancaster; Onalaska Luther at Iowa-Grant. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor; Royall at Cashton. South Central—Black River Falls at Adams-Friendship. SWC—River Valley at Westby; Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien; Platteville at Arcadia. Dairyland—Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro; Blair-Taylor at Augusta. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca. Southeast-White—Pine Island at Caledonia. Nonconference—Logan at Wisconsin Rapids; Viroqua at Richland Center.
COLLEGEVOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—UW-Whitewater Classic: UW-La Crosse vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m. Grand View Tournament at Des Moines: Viterbo vs. Grand View, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: NSAA—Bellevue at Viterbo, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: AII—Bellevue at Viterbo, 1 p.m.