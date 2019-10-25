HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: MSHSL sections—1AA: St. Charles at Caledonia, 7 p.m. 1 9-Man: Houston at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: WIAA sectional finals—Division 1: Onalaska at Verona, 7 p.m. Division 3: Cashton at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m. Division 4: Bangor at Royall, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at New Richmond (includes Central, Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta), 1 p.m.; Division 1 at Madison West (includes Tomah), 11 a.m. Division 2 at Colby (includes Logan, Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T, Viroqua,, West Salem), 11:30 a.m.; Division 2 at River Valley (includes Prairie du Chien), 11 a.m. Division 3 at Westby (includes Aquinas, Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Brookwood, Cashton, Melrose-Mindoro, Westby), 12:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: WIAA regional finals—Division 2: River Falls at Onalaska, 4 p.m.; Holmen at New Richmond.
COLLEGE
FOOTBALL: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: NSAA—Valley City State (N.D.) University at Viterbo, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at North Park (Ill.) University, noon.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Viterbo in NAIA Seminole Valley Stampede in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 11:15 a.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire, 2 p.m. AII—Viterbo at Waldorf (Iowa), 2 p.m.