HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Logan at Central; Sparta at Onalaska; Tomah at Holmen. Coulee—G-E-T at Onalaska Luther; Arcadia at West Salem; Black River Falls at Viroqua. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Necedah at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Alma/Pepin at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Gilmanton, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at P-E-M, 7:15 p.m.; Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Dick Mitchell Invitational (Pettibone Park), 3:45 p.m.; Viroqua, Westby, De Soto at Kickapoo Invitational, 4 p.m.; La Crescent at Lewiston-Altura Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Tomah at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Logan vs. Central at FFK, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Aquinas at West Salem, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 5 p.m.; La Crescent at P-E-M, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Central/Logan/West Salem at Platteville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Reedsburg at West Salem, 4 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at North Central (Minn.), 3:15 p.m.