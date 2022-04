Local sports schedule: Saturday, April 23

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Cashton Triangular at Onalaska Luther, 9 a.m.; Tomah at Wausau West Triangular, 10 a.m.; Central at Wisconsin Rapids (2), 11 a.m.; Onalaska at Stevens Point (2), 11 a.m.; Stevens Point Pacelli at Aquinas (2), noon; Belleville at West Salem (2), 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Dairyland—Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Cashton Triangular at Onalaska Luther, 9 a.m.; Prairie du Chien Invitational, 9 a.m.; Black River Falls at Wisconsin Dells Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Wisconsin Rapids vs. Central at Shelby Fields (2), 11 a.m.; Sparta at West Salem, noon.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Central at Altoona, 10 a.m.; Aquinas at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, noon.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Central Quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Tomah at Madison East Quadrangular, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Cashton Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stout (2), noon. NSAA—Viterbo at Presentation (2), 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: NSAA—Mayville State at Viterbo (2), 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Colorado College at River Falls, Wis., noon.

MEN’S TENNIS: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. SUNY-Oneonta at Eau Claire, 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Phil Esten Challenge at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0