Local sports schedule: Saturday, April 24
HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Logan at Prairie du Chien, 1 p.m.

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Central at Eau Claire Memorial (2), 11 a.m.

BOYS GOLF: Nonconference—Aquinas, Prairie du Chien, Westby at Dodge-Point Invitational, 9 a.m.; Tomah at Baldwin-Woodville Invitational at Spring Valley GC, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stout (2), 1 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.) (2), 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.) (2), 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—UW-la Crosse at UW-Eau Claire, 1 p.m.

