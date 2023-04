HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Wisconsin Rapids at Tomah (2), 11 a.m.; Cashton Triangular: Cashton vs. Melrose-Mindoro, 9 a.m.; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, 11 a.m.; Cashton vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro at Cashton, 9 a.m.; Marshfield vs. Holmen at Viking (2), 10 a.m.; Logan at Portage Invitational, 10 a.m.; Baraboo vs. Central at Shelby (2), 11 a.m.; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Wauzeka-Steuben at Cashton, 11 a.m.; Tomah at Eau Claire Memorial Quadrangular, 11 a.m.; Wauzeka-Steuben at Cashton, 1 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Nonconference—Sparta Invitational at River Run GC, 9 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Platteville Invitational, 9 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Central Quadrangular at Green Island, 9 a.m.; Aquinas, West Salem at Baldwin-Woodville Quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Viroqua at Portage Quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Tomah at Waunakee Invitational.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Knights of Columbus Relays at UW-L, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Oshkosh (2), noon. NSAA—Waldorf (Iowa) at Viterbo (2), 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: WIAC—UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse (2), 1 p.m. NSAA—Presentation (S.D.) at Viterbo (2), 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S GOLF: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stout Invitational at Whitetail GC, Colfax, Wis., 9 a.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—Aurora (Ill.) at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Drake Relays.