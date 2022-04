Local sports schedule: Saturday, April 30

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Cashton Triangular, 9 a.m.; Central at Adams-Friendship Tournament, 10 a.m.; Wisconsin Rapids at Tomah (2), 11 a.m.; Holmen at Chippewa Falls (2), 11 a.m.; West Salem at Prescott, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Three Rivers—Dover-Eyota vs. Caledonia/Spring Grove at Caledonia, noon. Nonconference—Cashton Triangular, 9 a.m.; Logan vs. Monona Grove at Portage Invitational, 9 a.m.; Tomah at Eau Claire Memorial Quadrangular, 10 a.m.; Logan vs. Poynette at Portage Invitational, 11 a.m.

BOYS GOLF: Nonconference—Tomah at Hartland Arrowhead Invitational at Erin Hills GC, 8 a.m.; Sparta Invitational at River Run GC, 9 a.m.; Black River Falls at Hartland Arrowhead Invitational at LaBelle GC, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Central Invitational at UW-L, 9 a.m.; Tomah at Marshfield, noon.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Central Quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Logan, Holmen, Tomah at Eau Claire North Invitational.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference— Logan at Eau Claire North Invitational; Onalaska Luther at Sun Prairie Invitational, 1;30 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse (2), noon. NSAA—Viterbo at Waldorf (2), 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: WIAC—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse (2), 2 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at presentation (S.D.) (2), noon.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: WIAC Conference tournament at Whitewater, Wis.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, 8 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0