 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Saturday, Aug. 14
WHAT’S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, Aug. 14

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Aquinas Quadrangular at Green Island Courts, 9 a.m.; Tomah at Eau Claire North Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. Madonna University (Mich.) at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 7 a.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: La Crosse Loggers at Waterloo Bucks, 6:35 p.m.

AMATEUR BASEBALL

WBA Tournament—Viroqua vs. Hudson at Sparta, 11 a.m.; Chaseburg-Coon Valley vs. Marshfield at Haugen, noon.; Holmen vs Plum City at Eau Claire, 1 p.m.; La Crescent vs. Hayward or Tony at Hayward, 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News