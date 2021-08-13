Local sports schedule: Saturday, Aug. 14

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Aquinas Quadrangular at Green Island Courts, 9 a.m.; Tomah at Eau Claire North Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. Madonna University (Mich.) at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 7 a.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: La Crosse Loggers at Waterloo Bucks, 6:35 p.m.
AMATEUR BASEBALL
WBA Tournament—Viroqua vs. Hudson at Sparta, 11 a.m.; Chaseburg-Coon Valley vs. Marshfield at Haugen, noon.; Holmen vs Plum City at Eau Claire, 1 p.m.; La Crescent vs. Hayward or Tony at Hayward, 3 p.m.
