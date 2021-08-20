Local sports schedule: Saturday, August 20

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Menomonie vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 9 a.m.; Winona at Central, 9 a.m.; Eau Claire North at Logan, 9 a.m.; Portage vs. Onalaska Luther at Forest Hills, 9 a.m.; Portage vs. Aquinas at Green Island, noon; Eau Claire North at Central, noon; Menomonie at Logan, noon; Winona at Onalaska, noon; Menomonie at Central, 3 p.m.; Portage at Logan, 3 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Onalaska, 3 p.m.; Winona vs. Onalaska Luther at Forest Hills, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Saint Ambrose (Iowa) at Viterbo, 2:30 p.m.
