Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 12
Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL Nonconference—Lakeland at Tomah, 2:30 p.m.; Cashton at La Farge, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL Nonconference—Cashton at La Farge, 1 p.m.; Brookwood at Alma Center Lincoln, 2:15 p.m.

