Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 19
WHAT’S ON TAP

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL Nonconference—Sparta at Onalaska Luther, 2:30 p.m.; Westby at Hillsboro, 2:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Mineral Point, 6 p.m.; Fennimore at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL Nonconference—Aquinas at Westby, 5:30 p.m.; Fennimore at Prairie du Chien, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS MVC—Sparta at Tomah, 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY Nonconference—Reedsburg at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Cashton

