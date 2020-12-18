Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 19

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL Nonconference—Sparta at Onalaska Luther, 2:30 p.m.; Westby at Hillsboro, 2:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Mineral Point, 6 p.m.; Fennimore at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Nonconference—Aquinas at Westby, 5:30 p.m.; Fennimore at Prairie du Chien, 6 p.m.
GYMNASTICS MVC—Sparta at Tomah, 10 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY Nonconference—Reedsburg at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Cashton
