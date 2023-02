HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Zumbrota-Mazeppa at La Crescent-Hokah, 3 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Onalaska Luther, 4 p.m.; West Salem at Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Zumbrota-Mazeppa at La Crescent-Hokah, 1:30 p.m.; Sparta at Onalaska Luther, 2 p.m.; Jackson County Central at Caledonia, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Westby Quadrangular, 3 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Aquinas co-op vs. Mequon Homestead (Ozaukee Ice Arena), noon; Worthington at La Crescent-Hokah, 1 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Viroqua, 3 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Viroqua co-op at Middleton. Nonconference—Stoughton at Black River Falls co-op, 1 p.m.; Coulee Region at Brookfield Central, 1 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Hudson (includes Logan/Central/West Salem, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas), 1 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAA regionals—Division 1 at Holmen (includes Holmen, Logan/Central, Onalaska/Luther, Sparta, Tomah, West Salem/Bangor), 10 a.m.; Division 2 at Richland Center (includes Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, Prairie du Chien, Viroqua), , 10 a.m.; Division 3 at Aquinas (includes Aquinas, Blair-Taylor, Brookwood, Cashton, Coulee Christian), 10:15 a.m.; Division 3 at Mineral Point (includes De Soto, Westby), 10 a.m..

COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Oshkosh. NSAA—Viterbo at Presentation, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Presentation, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAC Tournament at UW-Stevens Point, 10 a.m.