 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 20
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 20

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional finals. Pairing determined Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional finals—Division 2: Onalaska at Rice Lake, 1 p.m. Division 3: St. Croix Falls at Aquinas, 1 p.m. Division 4: Auburndale at Bangor, 1 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Performance Elite Gymnastics. Session 1 includes Holmen, Logan/Central, Onalaska/Luther, 9:30 a.m.

WRESTLING: WIAA team state tournaments—Division 1 at Kaukauna: Quarterfinal—Holmen vs. Slinger, 11 a.m.; semifinals, 1 p.m.; championship, 3 p.m. Division 2 at Adams-Friendship: Semifinal—Prairie du Chien vs. Winneconne, 10:30 p.m.; championship, 20 minutes after semifinals.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin Badgers discuss double-digit loss to Iowa Hawkeyes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News