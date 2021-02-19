Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 20

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional finals. Pairing determined Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional finals—Division 2: Onalaska at Rice Lake, 1 p.m. Division 3: St. Croix Falls at Aquinas, 1 p.m. Division 4: Auburndale at Bangor, 1 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Performance Elite Gymnastics. Session 1 includes Holmen, Logan/Central, Onalaska/Luther, 9:30 a.m.
WRESTLING: WIAA team state tournaments—Division 1 at Kaukauna: Quarterfinal—Holmen vs. Slinger, 11 a.m.; semifinals, 1 p.m.; championship, 3 p.m. Division 2 at Adams-Friendship: Semifinal—Prairie du Chien vs. Winneconne, 10:30 p.m.; championship, 20 minutes after semifinals.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
