Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 27
Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 27

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional finals—Division 2: Rice Lake at Onalaska, 2 p.m. Division 4: Blair-Taylor at Onalaska Luther, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA state semifinals at La Crosse Center—Division 2: Onalaska vs. Green Bay Notre Dame, 9:05 a.m.; New Berlin Eisenhower vs. Reedsburg, 12:25 p.m.; championship, 6:35 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: WIAA team and individual state meets—Division 1 at Wisconsin Rapids, noon. Division 2 at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse, noon.

