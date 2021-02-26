Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 27

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional finals—Division 2: Rice Lake at Onalaska, 2 p.m. Division 4: Blair-Taylor at Onalaska Luther, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA state semifinals at La Crosse Center—Division 2: Onalaska vs. Green Bay Notre Dame, 9:05 a.m.; New Berlin Eisenhower vs. Reedsburg, 12:25 p.m.; championship, 6:35 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: WIAA team and individual state meets—Division 1 at Wisconsin Rapids, noon. Division 2 at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse, noon.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
