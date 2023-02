HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Blair-Taylor vs. Royall at Wisconsin Dells, 12:45 p.m.; Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 1 p.m.; Central at Medford, 4:15 p.m.; Holmen at West Salem, 6 p.m.; Aquinas at Dodgeville, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Blair-Taylor vs. Royall at Wisconsin Dells, 11:10 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Cuba City, 2:30 p.m.; Holmen at Eau Claire North, 3 p.m.; Central at Medford, 5:45 p.m.; Ellsworth at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Westby, Viroqua co-op, Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville Invitational, 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—West Salem at Antigo, 1 p.m.; Viroqua co-op vs. Burnett at Siren, Wis., 6:15 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at St. Paul Academy, 7 p.m.; Aquinas co-op at Middleton, 8 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Coulee Region at Stoughton, 3 p.m.; Rock County at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING: SWC—Conference Clash at Richland Center, 9 a.m. Coulee—Conference meet at Viroqua, 10 a.m. Scenic Ridge—Conference meet at New Lisbon, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m. NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stevens Point, 3 p.m. NSAA—Valley City State at Viterbo, 3 p.m.

MEN’S SWIMMING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Dodd Road Diving Invitational, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Dodd Road Diving Invitational, 11 a.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire Don Parker Open, 10 a.m.