You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Sun Prairie at Onalaska, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAA individual sectionals—Division 1 at Verona (includes Holmen regional). Division 2 at Osceola (includes Arcadia regional); Division 2 at Evansville/Albany (includes River Valley and Prairie du Chien regionals). Division 3 at Westby (includes Aquinas and Ithaca/Weston regionals).

COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News