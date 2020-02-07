Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Waverly-Shell Rock at Aquinas; Central vs. DeKalb at Prairie School, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Cannon Falls at La Crescent-Hokah, 3 p.m.; Caledonia vs. Osage (Iowa) at Luther College, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Altoona.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Middleton Invitational, 10:15 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Fairmont, 1 p.m.; D.C. Everest vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 2 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Stoughton, 2:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Coulee—Conference meet at Black River Falls, 10 a.m. Scenic Bluffs/Ridge and Valley—Conference meet at Necedah, 10 a.m. SWC—Clash at Mineral Point, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State (N.D.), 6 p.m.