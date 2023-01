Local sports schedule: Saturday, Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum, 6 p.m. Nonconference—Brookwood at Blair-Taylor, 1 p.m.; Ellsworth at Black River Falls, 6:30 p.m.; Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center: La Crescent-Hokah vs. G-E-T, 10:30 a.m.; Caledonia vs. Rice Lake, noon; Onalaska vs. Wauwatosa West, 1:30 p.m.; St. Cloud Tech vs. Waunakee, 3 p.m.; Minneapolis North vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, 4:30 p.m.; Grandview Christian vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, 6 p.m.; Park Center vs. West Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor vs. Tomah, 9 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Brookwood at Blair-Taylor, 11:30 a.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—McLellan Invitational at Holmen, 9 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Madison West vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 1 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at Barron, 2 p.m.; Black River Falls at Amery, 2 p.m.; West Salem c-op at River Falls, 3 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Viroqua, 3 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY—Coulee Region at Middleton.

BOYS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Logan./Central/West Salem at Middleton Invitational, 11 a.m.

BOYS WRESTLING: Nonconference—Westby Invitational, 9 a.m.; Sparta at DeForest Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Onalaska/Luther at Hillsboro Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Caledonia/Houston Invitational, 10 a.m.; Black River Falls at Ladysmith Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Tomah at Chippewa Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.; Logan/Central, La Crescent-Hokah at P-E-M Invitational, 10 a.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING: Nonconference—Holmen at Muskego Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Oshkosh, 3 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State, 3 p.m.

MEN’S SWIMMING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Luther (Iowa) Sprint Invitational, noon.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Luther (Iowa) Sprint Invitational, noon.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Cornell (Iowa) Cliff Keen/Mike Duroe Invitational, 9 a.m.; UW-La Crosse at Elmhurst (Ill.) Al Hanke Invitational, 9 a.m.