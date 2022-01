Local sports schedule: Saturday, Jan. 15

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center; Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto. Nonconference—Blair-Taylor at Brookwood, 4 p.m.; Medford at Central, 5:45 p.m.; Durand at Onalaska Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Arcadia at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center: Aquinas vs. Minnehaha Academy, 9 a.m. Nonconference—Caledonia at Cannon Falls, 2 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Brookwood, 2:30 p.m.; Medford at Central, 4:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—McLellan Invitational at Holmen, 9 a.m.; Onalaska/Luther at River Falls Invitational, 11 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Barron vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 2 p.m.; Amery at West Salem, 3 p.m.; Minnehaha Academy at La Crescent-Hokah, 3 p.m.; Onalaska/La Crosse at Wausau West Tournament in Marathon.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op at Northland Pines, 1 p.m.; Onalaska co-op at Hayward, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Sparta at DeForest Invitational, 8 a.m.; Onalaska/Luther at Hillsboro Invitational, 9 a.m.; Westby Invitational, 9 a.m.; Black River Falls at Ladysmith Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Caledonia/Houston Invitational at Caledonia, 10 a.m.; Tomah at Chippewa Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at P-E-M Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire. NSAA—Dickinson State (N.D.) at Viterbo, 5 p.m. MCAC—Ridgewater CC at Western, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m. NSAA—Valley City State (N.D.) at Viterbo, 3 p.m. MCAC—Ridgewater CC at Western, 1 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Lindenwood University (Mo.), 6 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Cliff Keen-Mike Duroe Invitational at Mount Vernon, Iowa, 9 a.m.

